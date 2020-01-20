Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Lear reported earnings per share of $4.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $16.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Lear’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $140.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

