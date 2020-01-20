TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ: TTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/11/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.