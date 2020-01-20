Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

1/15/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services has given it a vast exposure to fast growing payments market globally with physical and virtual presence in more than 100 countries. The company remains a leader in providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. The company’s operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides room for investment. Its 2019 guidance, which reflects earnings growth, is impressive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.1% and 4.6% upward over the past 60 days for 2020 and 2021. However, the company suffers from a rising debt level. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence.”

12/13/2019 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

12/3/2019 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

GPN stock opened at $198.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $199.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,857,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

