Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alcoa (AA)

1/17/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.50.

1/14/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/3/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/3/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

12/12/2019 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

12/3/2019 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

