Nomura Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
