Nomura Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

