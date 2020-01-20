State Street’s (STT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $82.56 on Monday. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $2,092,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.