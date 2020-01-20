State Street’s (STT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.
NYSE STT opened at $82.56 on Monday. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.
In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $2,092,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.