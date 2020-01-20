Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.19.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 829.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4,276.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 125.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 33.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 611.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

