Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

