Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PARR stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,679,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,459.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 51,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,309,010.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,121 shares of company stock worth $3,764,290. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

