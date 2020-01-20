Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. Xylem has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

