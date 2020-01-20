Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -578.12, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.