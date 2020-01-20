Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

