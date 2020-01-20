Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)

Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SPOXF opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Sprott has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

