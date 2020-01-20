Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)

Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SPOXF opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Sprott has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Sprott Company Profile
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.