Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $260.55 on Monday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $260.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40.

Get Schindler Holding AG Participation alerts:

About Schindler Holding AG Participation

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.