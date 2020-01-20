Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $260.55 on Monday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $260.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40.
About Schindler Holding AG Participation
