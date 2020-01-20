PPL’s (PPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.
In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
