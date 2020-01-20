PPL’s (PPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

