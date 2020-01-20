TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TMXXF stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

