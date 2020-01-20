Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TORXF stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

