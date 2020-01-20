Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TORXF stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

