AMETEK (AME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/9/2020 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/2/2020 – AMETEK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – AMETEK is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AME opened at $101.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

