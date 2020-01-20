Ameren (AEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameren (NYSE: AEE) recently:
- 1/16/2020 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/15/2020 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2020 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/31/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
Ameren stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
