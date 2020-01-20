Ameren (AEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameren (NYSE: AEE) recently:

1/16/2020 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2020 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Ameren stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,894 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after purchasing an additional 948,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 378,279 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,839,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 338,563 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

