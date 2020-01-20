Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

1/16/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $157.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $151.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

