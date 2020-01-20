$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

VCTR stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 760.3% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

