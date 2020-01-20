Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to Post $5.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

