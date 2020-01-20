Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the highest is $3.45. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $13.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $257.49 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

