Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $4.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.10. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $427.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,625,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

