Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.78 and the lowest is $5.88. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $5.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $24.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $30.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $249.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.