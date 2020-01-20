Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

APD opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $154.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $4,934,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

