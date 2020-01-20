$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.82. Polaris Industries posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE:PII opened at $93.08 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

