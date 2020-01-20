Brokerages Set $13.75 Price Target for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quotient an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quotient by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTNT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

