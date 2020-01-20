First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

