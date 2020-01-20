First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Duke Realty by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 414,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.