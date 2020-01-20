First National Bank of Omaha Has $569,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,506 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 639,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.