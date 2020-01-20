Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 11,142 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 288.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

