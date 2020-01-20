First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.