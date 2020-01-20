Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Msci were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $279.07 on Monday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $279.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.