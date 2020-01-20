Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cerner were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cerner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.