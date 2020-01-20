Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $358,000 Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.