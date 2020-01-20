First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 63,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

