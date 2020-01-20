Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 40,014 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,014 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

