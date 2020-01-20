Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after buying an additional 1,607,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 165,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.55 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

