FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.06.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $310.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.51 and a 12-month high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

