Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 7,913 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

