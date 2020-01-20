Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 24,418 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.