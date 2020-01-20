Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

