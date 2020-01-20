Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,796 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $176.12 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.