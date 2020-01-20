Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 30,303 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

