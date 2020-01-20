Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,980 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.