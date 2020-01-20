Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

