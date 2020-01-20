Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $435,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.