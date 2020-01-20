Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 15,637 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 28,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of ES opened at $88.73 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

