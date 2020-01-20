Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $456,000 Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $51.90 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

